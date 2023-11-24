WATCH: Boy Racer Heaven - Toyota GR Corolla Vs Honda Civic Type R

The Toyota GR Corolla is a crazy hot hatch with rally pedigree, and the Honda Civic Type R is one of the sharpest FWD cars out there, but which is better in a straight line? The only way to find out is with a good old-fashioned drag race.



The pumped-up Corolla offers all-wheel-drive performance from its 300-horsepower 1.6-liter triple, while the red-badged Civic generates 315 ponies from its 2.0-liter four-banger, sent exclusively to the front wheels. With power being relatively close, South African YouTube channel Cars.co.za put the two hatches up against each other in a best-of-three bout from a standing start.











