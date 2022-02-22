WATCH: Brand New Chipless Broncos Pile Up In Frozen Wasteland

Sometimes building something as popular as the Ford Bronco can be a bit of a double-edged sword. Sure, the blue oval brand is very happy that the public loves the Bronco but chip shortages among other factors have severely slowed production.

Now, thousands of Broncos are waiting out in the cold and snow in this Michigan lot that has been nicknamed ‘Dirt Mountain’ and more recently, ‘Ice Mountain’ by Bronco forum members, waiting for chips to be installed before they can make their way to their first owners.

A few weeks ago, the YouTube channel KenStevens5150 drove by a Ford’s Michigan assembly plant and noticed all of the SUVs lined up much like they were last year. Back then, it was due to an issue that required the replacement of every single Bronco hardtop. Now, Ford says that it’s purely the chip shortage to blame for the backed-up Broncos.



