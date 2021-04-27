WATCH: Brand New McLaren 765LT Go Up In Flames During First Fill-Up

A McLaren 765LT burned to cinders at a gas station in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon. That’s bad enough, but the story gets worse: The car was fresh off of the lot with only 100 miles, and the owner had spent $560,000 on the British supercar.

The Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department responded to a call for a car fire at about 2 p.m. on Saturday. When the firefighters arrived on the scene at a Wawa, they found the McLaren burning to the ground. The inferno was so bad that the flames had already spread to the pump beside the car.



