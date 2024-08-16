WATCH: Bricked Nissan Leaf Proves Automakers Still Have Plenty Of Software Gremlins

It's been a bad week for our friends at Out Of Spec Studios. A Volvo EX30 had an electrical fault and a "do not drive" warning while they tested it. Then the channel's long-term VinFast VF 8 left Jordan stranded when it bricked itself. A day later, their leased Nissan Leaf bricked itself, too. At least they're getting good videos out of it. Out Of Spec's Kyle Conner says he wasn't all that surprised when the VinFast VF 8 stranded Jordan. The VF 8 is well known for having plenty of weird problems, as it's a new product from a company relatively new to making EVs. But the Leaf is another story. It's an old, proven product from a company that built the first-ever mass-produced EV, way back in 2010. It's as simple as an EV can be, with a mature design that shouldn't face any of the teething issues you might see in an all-new product. Yet Out Of Spec drew the unlucky straw.









Read Article