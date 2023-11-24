WATCH: British Court Lowers The Hammer On Driver After 100 MPH Chase

A British man has been sent to prison for 13 months after leading police on a dangerous chase through the streets of Cornwall.



The incident occurred on October 11 at 4:05 p.m. Dashcam footage shows that police attempted to pull over the uninsured white Audi A3 (or perhaps an S3) but the driver refused to stop and instead made the dumb decision to try and flee. He hits the throttle and begins to build speed, driving down the center of the road while slicing through traffic at over 60 mph (96 km/h).













