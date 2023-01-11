WATCH: Broken Down Lamborghini Huracan Gets Blown Away By Distracted SUV Driver

Breaking down is never fun, but it’s even less fun when it happens in an expensive vehicle that’s designed to generate joy. However, a breakdown goes from “not fun” to downright scary when it happens on the highway, as a driver in China recently had the misfortune of learning.



In videos first shared to Weibo, a man can be seen standing next to a Lamborghini Huracan whose frunk is open. A bad enough situation already, it is only made worse by the fact that the car is stopped on a large, multi-lane, divided road with little to no shoulder.



If for some reason you cannot get your car to the side of the road, this video from China shows you why you should never stay with your vehicle, even if it is a Lamborghini Huracán ?? pic.twitter.com/HSP6f7sNvC — Zero2Turbo (@Zero2Turbo) November 1, 2023







