Breaking down is never fun, but it’s even less fun when it happens in an expensive vehicle that’s designed to generate joy. However, a breakdown goes from “not fun” to downright scary when it happens on the highway, as a driver in China recently had the misfortune of learning.

In videos first shared to Weibo, a man can be seen standing next to a Lamborghini Huracan whose frunk is open. A bad enough situation already, it is only made worse by the fact that the car is stopped on a large, multi-lane, divided road with little to no shoulder.





WATCH: Broken Down Lamborghini Huracan Gets Blown Away By Distracted SUV Driver

