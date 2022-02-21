WATCH: Bronco Driver Arrested Doing Donuts On MLB Field

Major League Baseball announced this week that spring training has been postponed until at least March 5, and fans are unhappy with that news. Collective bargaining talks are underway but no agreement has been reached, so we won't hear the satisfying thwap! sounds of a baseball hitting a glove at spring training parks until that happens. It appears that one San Diego resident is taking out his frustrations about the delay (or probably just being a fool) by driving onto the infield at Petco Park and ripping donuts in his Ford Bronco. The as-yet unnamed man didn't get away with making a mess at the San Diego Padres home field. Staff from the grounds crew drove a forklift to the tunnel entrance where the perpetrator entered, blocking his exit. When the police arrived, the driver was arrested.







