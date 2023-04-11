WATCH: Bubba Wallace Meets STAR WARS™ Legend Mark Hamill. Is The FORCE WITH YOU On This?

Agent001 submitted on 11/4/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:58:28 PM

Views : 574 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing have embarked on an exciting partnership with none other than Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars franchise. Together, they're unveiling the No. 23 "X-wing" Toyota Camry TRD, a thrilling collaboration inspired by Columbia's latest STAR WARS™ collection. This unique racing endeavor combines the high-speed world of NASCAR with the legendary galaxy far, far away. Fans can anticipate an out-of-this-world experience as the force of racing and sci-fi unite, generating buzz and excitement not only on the racetrack but also among Star Wars enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the unveiling at Columbia.com/StarWars





WATCH: Bubba Wallace Meets STAR WARS™ Legend Mark Hamill. Is The FORCE WITH YOU On This?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)