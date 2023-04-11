WATCH: Bubba Wallace Meets STAR WARS™ Legend Mark Hamill. Is The FORCE WITH YOU On This?

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing have embarked on an exciting partnership with none other than Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars franchise. Together, they're unveiling the No. 23 "X-wing" Toyota Camry TRD, a thrilling collaboration inspired by Columbia's latest STAR WARS™ collection. This unique racing endeavor combines the high-speed world of NASCAR with the legendary galaxy far, far away. Fans can anticipate an out-of-this-world experience as the force of racing and sci-fi unite, generating buzz and excitement not only on the racetrack but also among Star Wars enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the unveiling at Columbia.com/StarWars









