WATCH: Bugatti Veyron And BMW 2-Series Tangle In Road Rage Incident

A recent accident in China occurred when a vehicle barging into a neighboring lane, and for once, the BMW wasn’t the one trying to force its way in. Instead, the BMW 2-Series’ driver tried to hold his ground against a Bugatti attempting to cut in front of them in Jiangsu, China. Dashcam videos of the incident posted online show that the BMW was in the right lane, in a line of slow moving traffic, when a Bugatti Veyron tried to muscle its way in front of them. The BMW accelerated to close the gap, and the hypercar backed off. So far, so normal. But the Veyron’s driver apparently really wanted to get into the right-hand lane, and tried to barge in yet again. This time, the BMW driver accelerated, but the Bugatti had made enough progress into the lane that the path was blocked. As a result, the cars crash into each other.







Read Article