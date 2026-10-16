WATCH! But What Is The Interior Like On The Tesla Roadster. And We Have The Demo For You!

The long-awaited next-generation Tesla Roadster finally debuted on October 15, 2026, at a spectacular event at SpaceX’s McGregor, Texas facility. While the world focused on the mind-bending demos—driving upside down on a massive ramp via suction fans, performing a mid-air kickflip with cold-gas thrusters, and hitting 0-60 mph in under a second—the cabin reveals a true pilot’s cockpit designed for extreme performance.?



Step inside and you’re greeted by Tesla’s signature minimalist aesthetic, refined into something more focused and aerospace-inspired. The interior is finished in Ultrawhite, accented with gray microsuede detailing and seat bolsters for added grip during high-g maneuvers. The two deeply bolstered seats (Performance and Thrust trims seat two; the Rocket is a single-seater) appear molded directly into the chassis, similar to a Ford GT, with a fixed position to slash weight. Manual controls further reduce mass, while magnesium, titanium, and carbon fiber are used throughout for strength without bulk. This setup lets the Roadster respond to driver inputs almost instantly—critical when thrusters can generate forces four to five times what the tires can handle.



The steering is a sporty evolution of Tesla’s yoke, purpose-built for steer-by-wire (along with by-wire brakes and throttle). Metal paddles and a race-car-like floor-mounted pedal setup give it a pure driver’s feel. Dominating the dash is a center touchscreen, tilted toward the driver, running a distinctive Mars-red interface unlike other Teslas. It’s supported by two smaller forward displays, plus a strip running below the base of the windshield that shows speed and key info in the same red theme. A “Dynamics” menu on the track screen can display front and rear wings, vents, barge boards, aero load, and fan settings like Max Grip. Butterfly doors open upward to reveal this focused, open cabin.



Everything prioritizes lightness and responsiveness over luxury excess. Ambient lighting, subtle red accents, and the aerospace-inspired gold-glazed glass (mimicking spacesuit visors) complete the futuristic, Tron-like atmosphere. Tesla calls it a true pilot’s car, and the fixed seats plus weight-saving choices reinforce that this is built for the track, the road, and—on higher trims—limited flight.?



Production is targeted for 2028, with reservations open. The exterior demos stole the show, but the interior makes clear this is the last best human-driven Tesla—a lightweight, by-wire, microsuede-gripped cockpit ready for physics-defying performance. Watch the full reveal for the stunts, then picture yourself in those white seats. The future of driving just got a lot more intense.



Check out the first video demo...





Here’s what it’s like to sit in the new Tesla Roadster, and what the on-screen controls look like. The on-screen controls are like nothing else Tesla has designed. Very unique to this vehicle. https://t.co/SY9KacalAF — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) October 16, 2026



