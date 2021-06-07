WATCH: C8 Corvette Or Lexus LC500 - Which Is The Better Convertible Golf Car?

For years, manufacturers have been trying to convince us that their sports cars weren’t as impractical as they may seem, citing the fact that they could carry a set (or maybe two) of golf clubs. With this in mind, EverydayDriver recently tested out a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible and a Lexus LC 500 Convertible as two sleek, two-door cars that could be perfect for golf enthusiasts. Before we move any further, it’s worth pointing out that these two cars shouldn’t be regarded as rivals, because they’re not. Sure, they both look very sleek and have convertible tops but the C8 Corvette is more of a dedicated sports car than the Lexus while the LC 500 is better regarded as a grand tourer.







Read Article