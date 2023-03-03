WATCH! CARJACKER FIRES AK-Style Weapon At Cops During Pursuit. It DOESN'T End Well.

A carjacking suspect in a tense standoff with police in a busy city street has finally been apprehended after crashing into a police unit car and a traffic light pole. The armed individual had fired multiple shots at police officers and at members of the public before being tackled and arrested. The incident, which caused chaos and panic in the area, highlights the dangers that law enforcement officials face on a daily basis while protecting their communities. Thanks to the swift and decisive actions of the officers involved, this potentially dangerous situation was brought to a peaceful resolution.













??#UPDATE: A Total of 4 times he pulled and fired what seems to be a AK-47 gun but can’t confirm that pic.twitter.com/nfDeAYg8Wp — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 4, 2023



