WATCH! CARJACKER Proves Some People Don't Deserve To Breathe Air.

In a harrowing incident in East Los Angeles, a carjacker stole a running vehicle with three children—ages 2, 7, and 9—inside, sparking a high-speed chase that ended in tragedy on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu. The stolen car, left momentarily unattended, became the center of a parent’s worst nightmare as the suspect sped recklessly across the city, endangering the young passengers and others on the road. The chase culminated in a violent collision with another vehicle on PCH, leaving the children injured and requiring immediate airlift to UCLA Medical Center for treatment. Authorities have not released details on the children’s conditions or the suspect’s motives, but the incident has shaken the community, raising concerns about vehicle safety and the brazen nature of the crime. The suspect is in custody as the investigation continues.





