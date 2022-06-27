WATCH! CAUGHT ON VIDEO! BIDEN Goes Begging The Arabs For Oil And French President Macron Gets Caught On Camera Telling Joe NOT GONNA HAPPEN!

Well, this is awkward....



Joe Biden gets 'SCHOOLED' on his attempt to get oil from the Arabs by French President Macron....





Biden was counting on Arab nations to produce more oil but a few hours ago French President Macron was overheard telling Biden that the United Arab Emirates is at max capacity & the Saudis can’t produce much more. It appears to be a direct appeal to Biden to produce more oil. pic.twitter.com/vRWJVpn3El — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) June 27, 2022



