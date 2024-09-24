WATCH: CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent Sent to GM Proving Grounds To Talk About EVs Saving The World And Ends Up In A 2025 Corvette ZR1

CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Kris Van Cleave was sent to the Milford Proving Grounds and tasked to discuss the future of GM's electrification with CEO Mary Barra but (probably) got a little more than he bargained for. Mary Barra is General Motors' second-longest-serving CEO, and already folks are talking about her potential legacy – which includes the making or breaking of the company's continuously expanding electric vehicle lineup. Recently, she signed a global alliance between GM and Hyundai, but there are already voices raising concern that this is a sign of a desperate move to ensure the group's survival. On the other hand, the folks over at CBS are less concerned with the global implications of GM's strategy and more in tune with the current state of EVs, which have seen adoption rates falling impetuously after last year's record-high levels. General Motors, in particular, is now selling more EVs than many other legacy automakers, so they might be in a precarious position if the sales falter after investing billions in research, development, and manufacturing.









