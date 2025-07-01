WATCH! CES 2025: Nvidia Shows Off The New Cosmos System For Self-Driving.

Nvidia's "Cosmos" system revolutionizes autonomous vehicle training by generating synthetic driving scenarios through real-world data. This innovative platform constructs detailed, drivable 3D environments, simulating various driving conditions to prepare self-driving cars for diverse situations. By utilizing both replayed drive logs and AI-generated traffic, Cosmos can produce an array of scenario variations, from typical daily commutes to rare and challenging events. This capability not only enhances the robustness of AI models for self-driving technology but also significantly reduces the need for extensive real-world testing, ensuring safety and efficiency in the development of autonomous vehicles.











NEWS: Nvidia shows how its new “Cosmos” system uses cars to generate synthetic real world driving scenarios to train self-driving cars. It can create drivable 3D environments. Driving scenario variations can be generated from replayed drive logs or AI traffic generators.



Next,… pic.twitter.com/IP1WQ46QfY — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 7, 2025



