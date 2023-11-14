WATCH! CHARGER WARS! Have You Ever Seen Anyone Fight Like THIS Over A Gas Pump? Neither Have WE!

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE BABY!



he proliferation of electric vehicles has unwittingly spawned an unexpected arena for conflict—charging stations. Regrettably, what should be a beacon of sustainability has seen an alarming rise in genuine violence among users vying for access to chargers. Incidents involving physical altercations have become distressingly common as individuals engage in aggressive confrontations over charging spots.



This surge in real violence at charging stations mirrors the growing pains of an evolving technology outpacing its infrastructure. With insufficient charging points compared to the increasing number of electric vehicles, frustration often escalates to hostile encounters. Instances of pushing, shouting matches, and, in extreme cases, physical altercations, have marred the serene landscape these stations were meant to inhabit.



This trend underscores a critical need for urgent measures to expand and optimize charging infrastructure.



Our personal experience testing EVs has made us see first hand the fights at the chargers.



