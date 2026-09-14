WATCH: CHP Catches Jetta Driver With A James Bond Like License Plate Hider

Some drivers will go to remarkable lengths to avoid paying a toll. According to the California Highway Patrol, one Volkswagen Jetta driver went considerably further than forgetting to top up their FasTrak account. CHP’s Solano office says officers recently stopped the driver of a black VW Jetta equipped with a device designed to hide its license plate. Better still, police say the sole occupant openly admitted the reason for having it. The police posted a video on Instagram of their interaction. In it, we see a police car dashcam in lane two of traffic as the VW drives by. As it does, the rear plate appears to be entirely obscured. Fast forward through a few seconds of sped-up footage and we see the Jetta again but this time, the plate is completely visible. Officers pulled the car over and made contact with the driver.



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