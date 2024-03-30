WATCH! CLIMATE PROTESTOR IQs REVEALED At The NY Auto Show When They Try To Deface AN EV!!!

Agent001 submitted on 3/30/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:57 PM
Category: Videos
The poetic justice that they were doing this to an EV just speaks volumes about their unhinged mental health!Climate protesters tried to shut down the New York Auto Show by dumping oil all over an electric pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/wBotGJnKvf— Andy Ngô ????? (@MrAndyNgo) March 30, 2024
— Agent001 (View Profile)
