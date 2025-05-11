WATCH! COMING SOON! New Toyota Hilux Pickup TEASED!

This is it! The Toyota Hilux, one of the world’s longest-running pickup truck nameplates since 1968, and the undisputed king of the Philippine market, is primed for its next generation. A cryptic teaser for Thailand—where it’s built at two massive plants—confirms the global debut on November 10, with the Kingdom unsurprisingly getting first dibs.



In the Philippines, the Hilux isn’t just popular; it’s a cultural icon. From urban fleets to rural farms, it dominates sales, outselling every rival with bulletproof reliability, strong resale value, and a chassis that shrugs off floods and mountain trails. The current model’s 2.8-liter 1GD-FTV diesel already sets benchmarks for torque and efficiency.



The teaser hints at evolutionary aggression: slimmer LED headlights, a bolder grille, and rugged fender flares. Expect a stiffer TNGA-F platform, upgraded 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, enhanced iMT transmission, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with proactive driving aids. Off-road prowess via rear diff-lock and crawl control will remain legendary.



Filipino buyers await local variants—likely 4x2 and 4x4 in fleet-friendly and range-topping Conquest grades. Pricing and specs drop soon after Thailand’s launch. The unbreakable Hilux evolves again—mark November 10.













