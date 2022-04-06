WATCH! CORVETTE Takes On Miami's TWELVE INCHES Of RAIN And SURVIVES!

Agent001 submitted on 6/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:01:24 PM

Views : 196 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you haven't heard Miami had record rains today. As much as twelve inches!

So we hope if you live there you are safe and ok.

But we had to post this video of a Corvette driving though it and SURVIVING!

Check it out!







WATCH! CORVETTE Takes On Miami's TWELVE INCHES Of RAIN And SURVIVES!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)