WATCH! CORVETTE Takes On Miami's TWELVE INCHES Of RAIN And SURVIVES!

If you haven't heard Miami had record rains today. As much as twelve inches!So we hope if you live there you are safe and ok.But we had to post this video of a Corvette driving though it and SURVIVING! Check it out!@SpeedSportLife thought you’d enjoy this one, absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/aHs8PFTbbC— John Haywood (@JHay97) June 4, 2022
