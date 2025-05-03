WATCH! CRAZY Motorcycle CRASH In SoCal! You WON'T BELIEVE What Happened To The Driver!

On Tuesday, a chilling dashcam video recorded a harrowing motorcycle crash on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale, as reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The footage, which has since circulated widely, captures the moment a motorcyclist, traveling at high speed, loses control, resulting in a violent collision. The impact sent the rider skidding across the pavement, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic, while debris scattered across the freeway, creating a chaotic scene.



CHP officers responded promptly, arriving to find the injured motorcyclist and a disrupted flow of traffic. Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed and possibly a sudden lane change contributed to the accident, though officials are still reviewing evidence, including the dashcam footage, to determine the exact cause. The rider was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



The incident has reignited discussions about road safety on California’s busy freeways, particularly for motorcyclists who remain vulnerable amidst larger vehicles. Witnesses described the crash as "terrifying," with one driver noting how quickly the situation unfolded. The CHP is urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits, emphasizing that such incidents serve as stark reminders of the risks on the road. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.













Dashcam video captured a terrifying motorcycle crash Tuesday on the Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale, CHP says. https://t.co/r89AxYGKq8 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 5, 2025



