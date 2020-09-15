WATCH: CT5-V Gets Run Through The Paces - All Good Until Transmission Fails To Shift Correctly And The Brakes Catch Fire

Agent009 submitted on 9/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:20:22 PM

3 user comments | Views : 1,030 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the reasons Matt Farah has attracted such a strong following with his "One Take" videos for The Smoking Tire on YouTube is that he never pulls his punches during a car review.

But his no-holds-barred approach makes it a gamble for any automaker to loan him a car — as Cadillac discovered last week when Farah reviewed the CT4-V and was thoroughly disgusted by Caddy's blatant cash-grab using the "V" where it doesn't belong. It's truly surprising that after such a negative review, Cadillac has now loaned Farah the CT5-V. Perhaps the execs at Cadillac thought the CT5-V would impress him; unfortunately, it sure didn't and Farah actually managed to catch the car's brakes on fire in under 10 minutes of what he called a "medium pace."



Read Article


WATCH: CT5-V Gets Run Through The Paces - All Good Until Transmission Fails To Shift Correctly And The Brakes Catch Fire

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TauronB2G

It’s kinda ugly and the brakes caught fire... yup a GM product.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2020 2:43:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Ccoxx

A crappy transmission co-developed with Ford and brakes that catch on fire - embarrassing.

Ccoxx (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2020 3:20:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dumpsty

a 3.0L TT-V6 & AWD. what's not to like? should be named "CT5 V-Sport or Sport-V"

if you're savvy, you can get the same engine/drivetrain on a nice used CT6 for not a lot of coin.

but the exhaust notes are pretty nice though. wouldn't have said it was a Caddy if i came in half way through the video.

dumpsty (View Profile)

Posted on 9/15/2020 3:22:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]