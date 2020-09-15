WATCH: CT5-V Gets Run Through The Paces - All Good Until Transmission Fails To Shift Correctly And The Brakes Catch Fire

One of the reasons Matt Farah has attracted such a strong following with his "One Take" videos for The Smoking Tire on YouTube is that he never pulls his punches during a car review. But his no-holds-barred approach makes it a gamble for any automaker to loan him a car — as Cadillac discovered last week when Farah reviewed the CT4-V and was thoroughly disgusted by Caddy's blatant cash-grab using the "V" where it doesn't belong. It's truly surprising that after such a negative review, Cadillac has now loaned Farah the CT5-V. Perhaps the execs at Cadillac thought the CT5-V would impress him; unfortunately, it sure didn't and Farah actually managed to catch the car's brakes on fire in under 10 minutes of what he called a "medium pace."







Read Article