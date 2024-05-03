WATCH! CYBERTRUCK CRASHERS! Or How To Make A WILD Entrance To The BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL!

Where do I even start with this one? It's like the universe decided to play a cruel joke on the poor Cybertruck, the Beverly Hills Hotel sign, and the driver's ego all at once. So, let's get roasting!



First of all, who needs valet parking when you can just drive your brand new Cybertruck straight into a wall? I mean, talk about making an entrance! The driver must have thought, "Why park when I can make a statement?" Well, you certainly made a statement, my friend – a statement that screams, "I have no idea how to handle a vehicle that looks like it came from the future!"



And let's not forget the irony of it all. The Beverly Hills Hotel is known for its luxury and glamour, and then there's the Cybertruck, which looks like it was designed by a 5-year-old with a ruler and a dream. It's like a clash of two worlds – the epitome of elegance and the epitome of "what on Earth is that?" – and the result is a beautiful disaster.



But hey, at least the Cybertruck is built like a tank, right? Well, apparently not, because it seems that a simple hotel sign was enough to make it cry for its mommy. Maybe Elon Musk should have focused less on making it look like a rejected prop from a sci-fi movie and more on making it, you know, sturdy.



The driver of the Cybertruck that crashed at the Beverly Hills Hotel deserves a round of applause for their spectacular display of driving skills and for providing us with a laugh at their expense. And to the Cybertruck itself, don't worry, buddy – there's always a place for you in the next Transformers movie.



And Elon’s comment of the valet not knowing how powerful it is was priceless.













