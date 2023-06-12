WATCH! CYBERTRUCK vs Lamborghini URUS! Are The Results A RAGING BULL Or Just BULL?

In a battle of futuristic prowess and raw power, the Cybertruck and Urus faced off in an adrenaline-pumping drag race, leaving enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.



Tesla's Cybertruck, a testament to innovation, clashed against Lamborghini's Urus, an emblem of luxury and speed. The intense face-off between these automotive titans promised an electrifying showdown on the asphalt. As both vehicles unleashed their lightning-fast acceleration, the roaring engines echoed the quest for supremacy.



Who emerged victorious in this clash of automotive icons? Watch the exhilarating video to find out!







CYBERTRUCK vs URUS! ??????#cybertruck #teslacybertruck @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/iLOf2cebar — carwow (@carwowuk) December 6, 2023



