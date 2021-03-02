WATCH: Cadillac CT4-V And CT5-V Blackwing Pre-Orders Already Sold Out

Minutes after unveiling the brand new CT4-V Blackwing and the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac had filled all 500 of their pre-order slots.

According to a Cadillac spokesperson who wrote to Carscoops in an email, the CT5-V Blackwing was the first to sell out by a matter of moments. Naturally, Cadillac will be selling more than 250 of each, so anyone who still wants one can sign up for the waitlist. If you choose to go on that list, a Cadillac dealer will get in touch once inventory is available.



