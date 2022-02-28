WATCH: Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing VS Chevrolet Corvette - Which Is The True Performance King?

There’s no question that the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and the Chevrolet Corvette are two of the best performance cars that have ever come out of General Motors. How do they match up against one another in stock form though? Well, now we get a look at how they handle a unique drag race format that highlights their strengths. Drag racing videos are all over the place online so the folks at Edmunds have decided to change things up just a bit. They’ve created a new U-drag race that looks like something they could have gotten from 2 Fast 2 Furious.







Read Article