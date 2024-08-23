WATCH: Cadillac CT5V Blacking Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Someone Gets Spanked Twice

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a force to be reckoned with. It's luxurious, gorgeous, and its V8 eats up drag races for breakfast. In the opposite corner, the quiet Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is just 0.4 seconds slower than a 740-hp V12 Lamborghini Aventador SV, which is saying something.



Folks, this battle is as thrilling as it is close.



Before getting to the nitty-gritty technical detail and other nonsense of the sort, let's first check out how they performed "there and back again." Why "there and back again?" Well, because it's no ordinary drag race; it's an Edmunds U-drag race, where they go for the 1/4-mile, make a U-turn, and then race back to the starting point. For fairness' sake, the drivers switch cars halfway through.

So, how did it go down?









