WATCH: Cadillac CTS-V Owner Destroys Transmission Then Car In Burnout Fail

Burnouts have a way of ending in cheers or tears. In the case of this Cadillac CTS-V seen on TikTok, it's very much the latter. As reported by Road & Track, the action was captured by a TikTok user named 2gsjakob. Tags indicate the burnout took place in the vicinity of a Cars and Coffee event in Tampa, Florida. The video shows a CTS-V ripping a burnout in the middle of a public road, surrounded by other cars and a handful of spectators. The supercharged V8 does an okay job of turning the tires into smoke, but not for long. There's suddenly a large pop, followed by white smoke billowing from under the hood. The driver revs the engine once more, helplessly, to no result.



