WATCH: Cadillac Can't Get Lyriq Into Customer Hands But Has A New EV Already Testing

Cadillac has plans to bring many new electric vehicles to market as it transitions to an electric-only brand. One such EV that's expected next year is a compact electric SUV that should be along the lines of the XT4. Recent spy footage shows such an unknown Cadillac EV out testing in camo.

Cadillac currently sells just one electric model, though that stands to change in a big way going forward. The Cadillac Lyriq SUV is a pricey two-row offering that's not yet made its way into the mainstream. However, Cadillac is reportedly ramping up Lyriq production at its factory in Tennessee.

The brand also revealed its much more expensive Celestiq, which is a highly exclusive, low-volume model that's essentially built by hand.





