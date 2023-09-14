WATCH: Cadillac Debuts 2025 CT5 Starting Just Under $40,000

Sedans are dying across the board, but the 2025 Cadillac CT5 aims to inject some excitement into a dwindling segment that is proving lucrative for Cadillac. Revealed at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, or North American International Auto Show as it's formally known, the 2025 model year CT5 is a mid-cycle refresh for the 3 Series-rivaling sedan, which has enjoyed a 35.6% uptick in sales over the last year in the US.

Scheduled to arrive in early 2024, the CT5 receives a subtle nip and tuck to keep it visually fresh, but packs in new tech across the board.

The biggest change occurs in the cabin, where Cadillac has made a curved 33-inch touchscreen display standard right from the base model. This is the same unit found in the Lyriq, boasting 9K resolution, a customizable interface, and Google built-in, enabling access to the Play Store, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and more.





