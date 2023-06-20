WATCH: Cadillac Escalade IQ Details Emerge In New Teaser Video

The anticipation for the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ arose when the automaker officially announced its name last month. Now, the American luxury marque reveals more details about the Escalade's electric counterpart through an official video teaser, including its launch date, time, and location.

The Escalade IQ will debut on August 9, 2023. Not much information was provided in the accompanying release for the teaser, except for the fact that the Escalade IQ will be manufactured at the Factory Zero Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center together with the GMC Hummer SUV.

However, the 26-second clip below gives us a few details about the all-electric full-size SUV.





