WATCH! Cadillac Escalades And Denali's The New Choice For The Top ECO-WARRIORS Harry And Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, self-proclaimed eco-warriors, made a rather hypocritical move by opting for a seven-car motorcade as they circled a single city block to attend the World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City this Tuesday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex initiated their journey from a parking facility near the Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards. They made a left turn onto 33rd Street, complying with the one-way traffic, only to conclude their journey at another parking facility on the very same 33rd Street, just around 200 feet from where they started.



Despite their environmental activism, this power couple's motorcade included seven gas-guzzling, blacked-out SUVs, far from being eco-friendly. This decision flies in the face of their eco-conscious image, revealing a glaring hypocrisy in their actions. Their convoy was even flanked by NYPD escorts, underscoring the inconsistency between their stated values and their actual choices.











