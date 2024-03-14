WATCH: Cadillac Teases First Ever Electric V Series

There’s been talk of a performance-oriented all-electric Cadillac Lyriq for quite some time now, but the American luxury carmaker has yet to unveil such a creation. However, that doesn’t mean that the GM-owned marque isn’t thinking about the future of its V-Series moniker in the age of electrification.

Say hello, then, to the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept (yes, that is its real name, pinky swear!), an all-electric performance vehicle that will be unveiled later this year as a celebration of “the past, present, and future of Cadillac and its performance brand, V-Series.”







