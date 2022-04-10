WATCH: California Bans Registration Of A Stock Hyundai Elantra N Over Exhaust Noise

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:02 AM

Views : 446 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The owner of a stock-standard Hyundai Elantra N recently had his car's registration suspended for breaking noise regulations. Now, before we go any further, there's something you need to know about the Elantra N. The N has several driving modes, and in "Normal" mode, it's quiet enough to pass an inspection easily. It's such a simple hack that we've often wondered why other manufacturers don't follow the same route. This latest run-in with the law might be the reason.

Its variable exhaust system is a massive part of the Elantra N's charm. The cracks and pops it delivers are an aural homage to Hyundai's extremely successful WRC team. While it's more vocal than any other four-cylinder out there, the Elantra N is hardly loud enough to create a massive fracas between car lovers and the police. It's a strange hill to die on, but it's the route ICE-adverse California has chosen.





Read Article


WATCH: California Bans Registration Of A Stock Hyundai Elantra N Over Exhaust Noise

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)