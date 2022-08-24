WATCH: California Driver Acts Like A Toddler During Road Rage Incident

Agent009 submitted on 8/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:09 AM

Views : 480 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Its okay to have a bad day. Getting your feelings hurt is human and normal. It is part of being a social creature. But violent public outbursts on strangers are a no-no unless you are a 3-year-old crying over a candy bar. A recent mobile phone footage posted on Reddit shows what happens in traffic when an enraged, fully grown toddler loses it in full view of a camera. Viewer discretion is advised.

We’ve seen all manner of outbursts in traffic, from the occasional ramming of bumpers to the out-of-order flashing of guns. Violently reacting because of a traffic infraction is not civilized behavior.



Read Article


WATCH: California Driver Acts Like A Toddler During Road Rage Incident

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)