WATCH: California Highway Patrol Officer Accused Of Hit And Run - Was He Even Aware Of It?

A coalition of East Los Angeles community activists are demanding the immediate firing of a California Highway Patrol officer who they say hit a boy on his bicycle but didn't stop to help him.

Cell phone video captured the June 27 incident during a community unity event at Whittier Boulevard and Williamson Avenue. 

The video shows a CHP unit turning when 14-year-old Issac Cota appears and falls onto the street. According to family members, Isaac sustained painful injuries, including a concussion and a shoulder injury.



