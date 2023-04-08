WATCH: California Homeowner Has Insurance Cancelled After Drone Footage Reveals A Project Car

CJ Sveen, a homeowner in California, has had his home insurance canceled based on photos of his property allegedly taken by a drone. The reasons for cancellation include the presence of a “dilapidated car” in the policyholder’s yard, as well as multiple tires.

However, Sveen claims that the car in question, a 1966 Chevrolet Corvair, is being restored, and he changes his own cars’ tires every season. The termination letter also mentioned that the yard was cluttered with debris that resembled wood and cardboard and noted a truck with debris in the bed.