Early Saturday morning, approximately 100 cars blocked the eastbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in California. It wasn’t due to a crash or construction: Drivers were blocking traffic to burn rubber and do donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As the State of California attempts to crack down on these so-called sideshows, this incident on the Bay Bridge is the latest in a steady trend of high-profile events of reckless and irresponsible driving.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by I post Bay Area stuff daily (@itsthebay)



