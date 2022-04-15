WATCH: California Man Claims His New Tesla Left Him Stuck Going 83 MPH

Javier Rodriguez, the owner of a Tesla Model 3 in Southern California, said that he was shocked to find his control over the vehicle severely diminished after an alleged software issue hit his car while driving on the freeway.

 

Speaking to ABC7 News, Rodriguez said that he was driving on the 10 Freeway through Cabazon when he said the car got stuck going 83 mph (133 km/h) and his infotainment screen froze. He said he first noticed something was wrong when his car started warming up and a strange smell started emanating from it.



