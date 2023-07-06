WATCH: California Man Steals Car, Enters High Speed Police Chase, But Can't Find A Cop To Surrender To

Both the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Police Department chased a suspected car thief across L.A. Thursday night, only to give up on the chase right before a confused suspect attempted to surrendered.

The LAPD spotted the suspected stolen Kia around 10 p.m. Thursday night in downtown Los Angeles. CHP picked up the pursuit both on the ground and in the air as the suspect proceeded to drag law enforcement nearly 20 miles to the San Fernando Valley and then back to Los Angeles, according to KTLA. That lengthy L.A. stolen car pursuit last night ended with the driver giving himself up for arrest, nobody coming to arrest him, and him eventually getting up and walking away while police nearby watched pic.twitter.com/ChmMd7LGgP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 5, 2022



