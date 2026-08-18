WATCH: California Regulators Decide The Public Can't Be Trusted To Buy Tires - So They Will Do It For You

California regulators on Monday approved new rules that will restrict what tires you can buy when it's time to replace them on your car.

In a unanimous vote, the California Energy Commission voted to adopt new rules that will phase out the sale of replacement tires that don't meet certain energy efficiency standards.

"This ultimately is about protecting consumers," said David Hochschild, the chairman of the California Energy Commission. "I see this as sheltering the public from higher costs in the long run."

Tire manufacturers and the commission's staff are at odds over whether this will add to the cost of living in the state. Both sides acknowledged this will no longer allow the sale of a significant portion of the tires currently sold in California.











