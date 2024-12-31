WATCH: California To Begin Cracking Down On Street Takeovers, Speeding And Other Automotive Offenses

California is about to drop a slew of new laws on its citizens. Before those laws go into effect, the state wants residents to know what’s coming. Drivers especially need to beware of two big changes including ones regarding speeding on the Pacific Coast Highway and how officers can now handle street takeovers and sideshows. Speaking of illegal takeovers and sideshows, the state now authorizes heavier and broader penalties as of July 1, 2025. Specifically, police officers can now impound vehicles more readily. In addition, those who aid or spectate sideshows or street takeovers can find themselves in jail or facing heavy fines. For example, just attending a sideshow could lead to up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. The state will also have the right to suspend a driver’s license for between 90 days and six months if that person is guilty of partaking in a sideshow.









