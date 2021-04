A quick thinking tractor-trailer driver in Southern California said he stopped a car with his rig during a police chase when he heard the man was a suspected murderer.

Ahmed Shabaan said he was in his big-rig truck in the Pomona area, east of Los Angeles, on Tuesday night when he got word of the police chase -- and that it involved a murder suspect -- and decided to help by blocking the alleged killer’s pick-up truck as it traveled along the roadway, he told "Hannity."



Watch the latest video at foxnews.com