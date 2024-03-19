WATCH: California Woman Drives Her BMW Into The Ocean Trying To Evade Police

A woman is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in the Pacific Ocean close to Venice Beach. The pursuit started almost 30 miles away over what was initially a speeding violation. The chaos had bystanders in disbelief and trying to comfort two terrified dogs that were onboard the speeding BMW.
 
According to the L.A. Times, police attempted to pull over a first-generation BMW X3 around 11:21 p.m. on Saturday night. The driver, located near Temple City Blvd at the time of the initial contact, refused to stop and instead began to flee. It’s unclear when she finally hit the water, but that location is about 29.8 miles or roughly 40 minutes away from Venice Beach.




 


