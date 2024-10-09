WATCH: Can A Kia K5 GT Outgun The BMW 530i?

Agent009 submitted on 9/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:24 AM

Views : 132 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The BMW 5 Series has long been the poster child for well-balanced premium sedans. In recent years, it has grown larger and become more luxurious, leaving the more compact 3 Series to pick up the slack. This hasn't stopped Kia from aiming for the 5er, with a new video showcasing how the 2025 K5 not only outhandles the 5 Series but outmuscles it too, proving that the K5 sedan is an underrated machine.
 
The brief clip demonstrates the K5 GT's strong acceleration, pipping the 530i in a drag race. Whereas the Kia hit 60 mph in a respectable 5.4 seconds, the midsized Bimmer trails behind by 0.1 seconds. While that difference is negligible - especially for the target audience of both vehicles - it is remarkable when you consider a $33,090 compact sedan can accelerate quicker than a $58,200 luxury sedan, especially one marketed with the 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' tagline.



 


Read Article


About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)