WATCH: Can A Kia K5 GT Outgun The BMW 530i?

The BMW 5 Series has long been the poster child for well-balanced premium sedans. In recent years, it has grown larger and become more luxurious, leaving the more compact 3 Series to pick up the slack. This hasn't stopped Kia from aiming for the 5er, with a new video showcasing how the 2025 K5 not only outhandles the 5 Series but outmuscles it too, proving that the K5 sedan is an underrated machine. The brief clip demonstrates the K5 GT's strong acceleration, pipping the 530i in a drag race. Whereas the Kia hit 60 mph in a respectable 5.4 seconds, the midsized Bimmer trails behind by 0.1 seconds. While that difference is negligible - especially for the target audience of both vehicles - it is remarkable when you consider a $33,090 compact sedan can accelerate quicker than a $58,200 luxury sedan, especially one marketed with the 'Sheer Driving Pleasure' tagline.









