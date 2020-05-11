WATCH: Can A Sim Racer Successfully Transistion Into REAL Racing? Let's Find Out

Agent009 submitted on 11/5/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:53:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.hotcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you haven’t been on YouTube channel THE RACE yet, you really should be on there! They produce some of the best motorsport content on the video site, as well as writing great articles on motorsport on their own site.

And their latest video is one that will surely interest a lot of people. James Baldwin, the winner of the “World's Fastest Gamer” competition by McLaren a year ago, described the challenges of going from racing in the sim to real racing in a new video following his first season in the British GT Championship with Jenson Button’s (Yes, the 2009 F1 champ) Jenson Team Rocket RJN.



Read Article


WATCH: Can A Sim Racer Successfully Transistion Into REAL Racing? Let's Find Out

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]