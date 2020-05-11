WATCH: Can A Sim Racer Successfully Transistion Into REAL Racing? Let's Find Out

If you haven’t been on YouTube channel THE RACE yet, you really should be on there! They produce some of the best motorsport content on the video site, as well as writing great articles on motorsport on their own site. And their latest video is one that will surely interest a lot of people. James Baldwin, the winner of the “World's Fastest Gamer” competition by McLaren a year ago, described the challenges of going from racing in the sim to real racing in a new video following his first season in the British GT Championship with Jenson Button’s (Yes, the 2009 F1 champ) Jenson Team Rocket RJN.







