WATCH: Can A Tesla Model S Plaid Perform An Exorcism On A Dodge Demon?

Agent009 submitted on 8/23/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:09:46 AM

Views : 358 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There’s just something quite satisfying about a four-door family sedan stomping a purpose-built production drag car despite the latter getting a huge head start. This exact thing happened when a Tesla Model S Plaid faced off against the Dodge Demon in the quarter mile, and on separate tracks. In both instances, the formidable Demon was effectively exorcised. 

In a recent video, the host of YouTube’s Tesla Plaid Channel shared a video of one of his runs at the drag strip. Due to the Plaid not having a parachute and a roll cage, the Tesla owner was not allowed to go flat out. This seemed to be a big handicap as the Model S Plaid was facing the Dodge Demon, a muscle car that was built for the drag strip.

/
 




Read Article


WATCH: Can A Tesla Model S Plaid Perform An Exorcism On A Dodge Demon?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)