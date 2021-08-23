WATCH: Can A Tesla Model S Plaid Perform An Exorcism On A Dodge Demon?

There’s just something quite satisfying about a four-door family sedan stomping a purpose-built production drag car despite the latter getting a huge head start. This exact thing happened when a Tesla Model S Plaid faced off against the Dodge Demon in the quarter mile, and on separate tracks. In both instances, the formidable Demon was effectively exorcised. In a recent video, the host of YouTube’s Tesla Plaid Channel shared a video of one of his runs at the drag strip. Due to the Plaid not having a parachute and a roll cage, the Tesla owner was not allowed to go flat out. This seemed to be a big handicap as the Model S Plaid was facing the Dodge Demon, a muscle car that was built for the drag strip.



