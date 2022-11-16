WATCH: Can A Toddler Assemble A Tesla Better Than This?

A TikTok video detailing the poor build-quality of Tesla vehicles has gone viral online, sparking widespread debate over the electric car manufacturer.

The video, which has has been viewed more than 3.4 million times, highlights numerous issues with a newly purchased Tesla Model S Plaid.

Despite costing well over $120,000, the vehicle, according to TikTok user Dom Giovanni, looks like it was put together by “toddlers.”

“Alright, I’m a car guy and I get Teslas are a touchy subject for real car enthusiasts but this… I don’t understand,” Giovanni says. “Can someone please explain to me the build-quality of Teslas?”
 

@car_connoisseur PLEASE. SOMEONE TELL ME WHY THIS IS SO BAD!?! This Plaid was over $120k!!! #tesla #teslatok #car #cars #carsoftiktok #funfacts ? Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift


