WATCH: Can ANY Of The EV Startups Challenge Tesla On Any Front?

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Tesla is receiving a lot of love these days. Several automotive startups are hoping to strike it rich in the EV gold rush by following the Tesla playbook.



Lucid, Rivian, Lordstown, Canoo, and Fisker are some of the best-funded and best-known of the latest wave of startups (also in the running are Aptera, Proterra, Nikola, and a dozen others here in the US, to say nothing of scores more in China). In a new video, the Wall Street Journal asked a couple of CEOs and industry insiders how these newborn auto companies plan to join the revolution that Tesla started.









Read Article